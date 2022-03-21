Abba Kyari assets set to be seized

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has authorized a plea by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to seize assets belonging to Abba Kyari and his co-accused.

A senior justice ministry official said according to Punch: “The AGF has endorsed the request by the NDLEA seeking approval for the confiscation of the assets of Abba Kyari, Ubua and the other police officers involved in drug dealing.

“With the approval, the drug agency can now go after their property such as real estate, bank accounts, cash, vehicles, stocks, bonds and anything of monetary value.”

The beleaguered DCP and his co-accused assets were seized in order to prevent them from profiting from the proceeds of crime.