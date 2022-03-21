TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia has sparked reactions on social media after revealing one of the reasons he loves his wife, Annie.

In a post which the father of 9 shared on his Instagram page a few minutes ago, 2face Idibia noted that his wife is a genuine lover.

According to the singer, although he has never been a fan of reality TV, everything his wife Annie said in the show is genuine and real.

According To 2face, Annie Idibia is someone who would not laugh with people or anybody and say a different thing behind them.

In his words:

“I’ve never been a fan of all this reality TV thing but I must ask or rather point out the fact that whatever Annie felt she said it straight to I whoever.

She never laugh with anybody and said different things behind That’s one of the many reasons I love this African Queen.”

