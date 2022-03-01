Actress Kemi Akindoju cries out against ‘no bra/no underwear policy’ imposed on female students in a university

Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju, has cried out against ‘no bra/no underwear policy’ imposed on female students of a particular university.

The actress in a tweet described this as ridiculous and questioned if the university can’t see this as ridiculous.



Even though she didn’t reveal the name of the university, she asked if the university authorities also check whether male students were wearing underwear before entrying it’s premises.



She described this as madness and therefore asked whether the ‘no bra/no underwear policy’, is only targeted at women.



Her words,



“So this Nigerian university and no bra/no underwear policy for female students- is it that they don’t see the ridiculousness of it? Also did they check that all male students were wearing underwear?. Or the madness is only targeted at women”.

