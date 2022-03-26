Actress Monalisa Chinda visits ailing Mr. Ibu at the hospital (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Monalisa Chinda, a colleague of Nollywood comic actor John Ikechukwu Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has visited him in the hospital.

Remember that the actor announced earlier that he is now undergoing treatment at a renal hospital in Abuja.

However, the actor stated that his illness is not life threatening. He denied allegations that he was in a serious state and couldn’t walk.

He also stated that hackers have taken over his Instagram account and bank account and are requesting payments on his behalf.

He claims that the requests for donations made under the guise that he is in severe condition are not from him, but rather from hackers attempting to profit from his illness.

People are attempting to sell him because he is sick, but God won’t let their plans work, he said.

the actress visited to show solidarity with the actor.

