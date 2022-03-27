Actress, Toyin Tomato, causes a scene at Ibadan Shoprite after officials accused her daughter of shoplifting (video)

On Saturday, March 26, Nollywood actress Toyin Adegbola, as Toyin Tomato, created a scene at the Shoprite in Ring Road, Ibadan, after store authorities accused her daughter of shoplifting and allegedly molested her.

Toyin Tomato said she went to the mall to solve the problem after leaving the hospital bed where she was receiving a drip. Security personnel at the mall, she claims, accused her child of shoplifting and then proceeded to molest her. She requested to see the CCTV footage as well as an explanation of what happened during the alleged theft.

She reportedly threatened to sue the establishment if the charge was not supported by evidence.

Watch the video she shared below;

