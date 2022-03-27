Adesua Etomi overjoyed as she shows off gifts she got from husband, Banky W and son, Zaiah on Mother’s Day (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On Mother’s Day, Adesua Etomi, a talented Nollywood actress and wife of music mogul Banky Wellington, took to social media to show off gifts she received from her husband and her beloved son, Zaiah on Mother’s Day.

Adesua and Banky W

The mother of one shared a lovely video of her husband giving her a gorgeous flower bouquet.

It was also followed by a nice note in which he (Banky) stated that the day God opened his eyes, he began loving her.

See the post below;

The actress, on the other hand, did not forget to reveal the first Mother’s Day gift she received from her son Zaiah, which was a card with the words ‘I love mom’ inscribed on the cover page and the inside page.

Watch the video below;

