By Shalom

A careful mother was recently spotted observing serious precautionary measures, while her daughter made withdrawals at the ATM.

Apparently, the African mother who was trying to prevent her daughter from being scammed, decided to cover the ATM while her daughter made withdrawals.

The scene had left others on the queue puzzled as they looked on in disbelief.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians supported the woman as they noted that scammers are now on the increase.

Valentino_official wrote:
“Naija done reach like that make una no blame Mama she no want hear story”

macaulayrume wrote:
“We all know the area people I no wan call the tribe”

ayobami wrote:
“I no blame mama oh na she know wetin her eyes don see”

Watch video below:

