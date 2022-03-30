AY Comedian pens down a romantic love message for his wife as she celebrates her birthday

AY Comedian hailed his gorgeous wife as the woman who brings light into his life in an Instagram post.

AY Comedian has been married to the pretty Mabel Makun since 2008, and they have two adorable children. Their love is growing stronger by the day.

He added, “Happy birthday to @realmabelmakun the woman that brings sunshine to my life, my dear caring and loving wife!“

See his post below;

