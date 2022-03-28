Bandits bomb rail track, attack Abuja-Kaduna train

On Monday, bandits ambushed a train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna.

Bandits allegedly detonated a bomb on the railtrack of an Abuja-Kaduna train, thus immobilizing it between Katari and Rijana.

It was also discovered that the assailants had surrounded the train and were firing randomly.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, confirmed the situation, saying locals in the vicinity allege the train is being attacked.

“ Villagers along Abuja-Kaduna road called to confirm hearing multiple gunshots and attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists,” he wrote on Twitter.

