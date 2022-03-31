BBNaija star, Queen patronises roadside food sellers, gives them bundles of money as payment (Video)

Queen Mercy Atang, a Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, has been spotted buying food from roadside vendors.

Essentially, she did it to give them money as part of her endeavor defining her foundation’s key objector.

As shown in the video, the BBNaija star paid visits to women selling akara, pap, and roasted yam on the side of the road, putting smiles on their faces by patronizing them.

She bought food from each of them and gave them bindles of cash that were much in excess of the cost of what she had purchased. She was spotted eating some of the meals in the open while conversing with the women in order to really relate to them properly.

According to her, her actions were guided by the Holy Spirit’s instructions.

”I realize the reason why the Holy Spirit kept telling me to do this”, she wrote.

Watch the video below;