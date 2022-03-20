BBN’s Sammie chides a Twitter user for claiming Davido is nurturing Israel DMW for ‘Sacrifice’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Some of Davido’s close friends have died, and seeing how near he’s bringing Isreal DMW to himself has prompted a Twitter user to say that he’s slowly nurturing him for the next sacrifice.

BBNaija’s Sammie reacted to the Twitter user by calling it evil and stating that if God or whatever the tweet believes in hoarding his/her blessings, he/she shouldn’t be shocked because he/she abused his/her grace with his/her fingers.

According to Sammie, there’s more to life than retweets, comments, and likes, and Twitter is merely an app from which you can log off; it wasn’t established for trolls or to make people feel bad.

