“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the condition of N10k hotel room (Video)

A disgruntled man resorted to Twitter to show off the state of a hotel room for which he paid N10,000 for a night.

In the video he posted, the dissatisfied man emphasized the strange shape of the bed, which resembled a burial tomb.

He also pointed to the ripped bedsheet that the management had provided. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the toilet, which he claimed was faulty.

He captioned the video as follows:

Watch the video below:

