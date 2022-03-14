TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of…

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s comment about Erica Nlewedim sparks reactions (Screenshot)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has sparked reactions from Erica’s fans, with his birthday message to their fave, Erica.

Obi Cubana in his birthday message to the celebrant, referred to her as “star girl” and this stunned Erica’s fans, who couldn’t hold their excitement.

READ ALSO

“February 26th is a special day in our family” – Obi Cubana…

Obi Cubana narrates his sad experience during his…

Taking to the comment section of Obi Cubana’s post, Erica’s fans expressed their happiness over the fact that Obi Cubana referred to Erica as star girl.

Erica turned a new age and fans and well wishers have been celebrating the influencer with gifts and sweet words to mark her birthday.

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana is not an exception as his short message to the beautiful actress, excited her elites all over the world.

See comment and reactions below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean speaks on real father of his kids

“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to Korra…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s…

“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels…

Pregnant woman makes u-turn, years after running away with N450k

Man, pregnant wife and child reportedly poisoned to death by married side chic

“The truth will soon prevail about you and Eniola Badmus” –…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerian man shares photos of his incredible transformation one year after…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Purity opens up about Wizkid’s first…

Billionaire Obi Cubana’s comment about Erica Nlewedim sparks reactions…

“I can’t believe Purity picked her father over me” –…

“The truth will soon prevail about you and Eniola Badmus” –…

“I have watched this video a thousand times” – Regina Daniels…

“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More