Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro has reacted to the statement made by Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie about women.

Yul Edochie had stated that there are women who do not need men to give them transport money before or after a visit.

The actor said he blames men who date broke women and mentioned the fact that there are hardworking and comfortable women who will accept to go on a date with a man without having to demand for transport money from him too.

He went on to stress that people should stop concluding that all women are the same.

In his words:

“Na una dey date broke women wey dey find transport money. They’re hardworking, comfortable women who will agree to go on a date with you without demanding transport fare before and after. They don’t need your money. Don’t generalize. All women are not the same”.

On the contrary, Blessing Okoro said it is the responsibility of the men to give transport money to women because women don’t ask to go on a date with them.

She wrote:

“But nobody says women should ask for transport fare. We said a man is suppose to give her transport, we said it is his responsibility to give her. We never asked any woman to beg. We are reminding me to do the needful except we no go move from our house”.

