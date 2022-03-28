Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without announcing online

Idris Okuneye a.k.a. Bobrisky, a controversial Nigerian crossdresser, has taken a jab at Nigeria’s wealthiest musicians while praising star singer Wizkid for maintaining a low-key lifestyle.

Noting that Wizkid purchased a private plane but did not make a declaration about it, the crossdresser claimed that if the singer’s colleagues had purchased the jet, social media would have been a ruckus.

On Twitter he wrote:

“I told u people lowkey life is the best and no one lives that life better than Wizkid. “Wizkid bought private jet and did not make noise. If is others we will not hear anything again.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s private plane became public knowledge after the award-winning musician apologized to his fans in Puerto Rico for being late to a concert.

Speaking on stage, Wizkid had said: