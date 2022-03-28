TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without announcing online

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Idris Okuneye a.k.a. Bobrisky, a controversial Nigerian crossdresser, has taken a jab at Nigeria’s wealthiest musicians while praising star singer Wizkid for maintaining a low-key lifestyle.

Bobrisky

Noting that Wizkid purchased a private plane but did not make a declaration about it, the crossdresser claimed that if the singer’s colleagues had purchased the jet, social media would have been a ruckus.

READ ALSO

“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” –…

“No joke I’m the richest musician in Africa, I know how much…

On Twitter he wrote:

“I told u people lowkey life is the best and no one lives that life better than Wizkid.

“Wizkid bought private jet and did not make noise. If is others we will not hear anything again.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s private plane became public knowledge after the award-winning musician apologized to his fans in Puerto Rico for being late to a concert.

Wizkid

Speaking on stage, Wizkid had said:

“I am so sorry for coming late it was my pilot, and my Private Jet.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who had a bad dream about her pregnant neighbor narrates what happened…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

Man seeks advice after his mother-in-law booked a hotel room for them to…

25-year-old lady who slept with 65-year-old white man for money, expresses worry…

Broke man seeks advice after his girlfriend went the extra mile to get him N3m

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

‘Her kayamata couldn’t keep her husband, ‘ Jamura mocked as side chick snatches…

Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without announcing online

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

2023: Wike declares presidential bid, says ‘I have the capacity to remove…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More