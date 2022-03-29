TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

The lifeless body of a 24-year-old man has been found in an uncompleted building in Delta State.

Late Frank Egbepade was declared missing last week. Reports gathered that he was last seen on March 7 after he paid a visit to some friends.

Sadly, in a recent development, it was gathered that his decomposing body has now been found in an uncompleted building in Ughoton, in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained.

He was preparing to write the JAMB exams before his demise.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their anger and pain over the incident as they call on the government to do something about insecurity in the country.

