Broke man seeks advice after his girlfriend went the extra mile to get him N3m

A Nigerian man is currently in a dilemma over his girlfriend who went the extra mile to get him a whooping sum of N3 million.

According to him, his girlfriend whom he just met a few weeks ago as a virgin, engaged in an affair with a politician just to help him raise money.

He is now in a serious dilemma whether to accept the N3m Naira from the lady or not.

In his words:

“Mr. Jay, abeg hide my identity. Frankly, no one on earth is as broke as I am now. I was sacked from work a month ago, had an accident a week ago which I lost my car. Landlord just evicted me a day after some robbers made away with all my appliances.

“In fact, it’s just myself and myself with a girl I just met last two months. Owing to my predicament which she is knowledgeable about, she gave me a call yesterday and told me she was going to do something I won’t like.

“Today, she deposited N3m into my account with a note that reads: “I slept with that politician.”

“This is a girl I deflowered ooo, not as if she’s into this shit. N I love her. I can’t take this money!!😭😭😭 What should I do Mr. Jay, I called her and she is crying too Which kind life!?”