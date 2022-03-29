Businessman shot dead by gunmen in Onitsha, one month to his wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Recent reports have gathered that a young businessman identified as KC has been killed in Onitsha, one month to his wedding.

It was alleged that the late businessman died from gunshot wounds inflicted on him by gunmen in Anambra state.

Reports also gathered that the late business mogul got shot, just hours after he was seen partying with friends.

The man, identified simply as KC, was seen at the mall on Sunday, March 27, with his fiancée before he was killed.

He was killed later on Sunday evening, March 27, with his fiancée present.

According to reports, when the armed men attacked, he allegedly refused to let go of his Venza so he was shot and the men made away with the car.

He was set to get married to his fiancée in April, during the Easter holiday.

