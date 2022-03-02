Kamara Darlene Faani, daughter of beautiful nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke, has melted hearts with her adorable cultural dance video.

In the viral video which was shared by her mother on Instagram, the adorable 8-year-old was spotted dancing happily alongside her classmates in school.

She donned a beautiful cultural attire with perfect beads to match, as she showed off her beautiful smile while dancing.

Months ago, Chacha celebrated the 8th birthday of her first daughter, Kamara as she showered her much love and affection.

Her father and siblings were not left out as they all gathered together to celebrate with Kamara. ChaCha Eke is blessed with four beautiful kids.

Check out video of Kamara showing off her dance moves below,