Two security guards at popular eatery, Chicken Republic were recently spotted dancing few days ago, and rumors have been circulating that these two guards were sacked over the video.

The eatery however, has come out to make a public announcement debunking such rumors and stating that they didn’t sack the two guards but sent them out for retraining as they were not supposed to be to seen dancing while conducting their duties.

In their response to the security guards video, Chicken Republic wrote:

“We’d like to thank our loyal followers and customers for the feedback received on the various social media thread.

As a company, Chicken Republic encourages all staff to have fun at work, and this is evident in the multiple songs, dances and “Nice,Nice!” chants that you will often hear in our stores, whilst you are patronizing them.

It is disappointing that some people may have the impression that Chicken Republic fired these security guards for dancing in our stores, that is not true, and hence we need to set the records straight.

We take the safety and security of our customers,staff, and assets very seriously and as such, we outsource our security to various private security companies that specialize in these services”.

“The two security guards in the video work for such a private security company. When the management of the private security company saw the two security officers dancing in the video, they had concerns that the security officers, whilst dancing, were not necessarily conducting their duties responsibly and as such, were probably not fully focused on their core responsibility, which is, your safety and your security.

There are always multiple sides to every story, and as a company we have taken your feedback very seriously.

We have followed up with the security company, and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered some retraining.

“We value your opinions and have heard you! We can assure you that we are in close communication with the security company and will ensure that everyone is treated fairly and with respect”.