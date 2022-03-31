Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover with 6 kids, 5 baby mamas exposed

The alleged lover boy who started the quarreling between Davido Adeleke and his baby mother, Chioma Rowland, has been exposed.
According to Cutie Juls, a popular Instagram blogger, Chioma’s purported new lover is Kelvin Adeshina, an accused drug kingpin with six children and five baby mamas.
Kelvin is described as a dangerous drug baron who is currently staying in the United Arab Emirates after being barred from visiting Kenya, according to the report.
The post reads;
“Kelvin Adeshina Akinjola please allow father and son na.
No be everybody them dey threatened o. Now see wetin you cause!! Hmmm I talk my own
NB: life threatening issues dey go on for Dubai and people wey no understand say someone dey take bribe.
Meet Kelvin Adeshina Akinjola. A 33 year old Nigerian Drug baron and a highly active fraudster.
He is currently in Dubai which is a mystery just as he mysteriously entered Kenya the 2nd time even after he had previously been banned from entering the country for at least a period of 10 years
He has 6 kids with 5 babymamas
While he lived in his home country Nigeria, he used to be an active member of cultism
Presently, he is not able to travel out of Dubai.
Kelvin is a very notorious and dangerous street boy and honestly I fear for whoever is bears grudges. He can go any length.
He just threatened someone’s life in Dubai and it’s scary. At least we at Cutie juls knowing a little about him, we are scared.”
