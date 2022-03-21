Couple set to tie the knot three years after they met on Instagram (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A beautiful couple who met each other three years ago on social media, have melted hearts after sharing their love story.

The lady Identified as Blessing Smith revealed she said ‘yes’ to her lover and they are getting set to tie the knot with each other.

She shared series of photos of herself and boyfriend and a screenshot of their first message on Instagram.

Reacting to this, friends, fans and well wishers took to the comment section to applaud the couple.

See some reactions;
honeyojukwu wrote: “Aww so cute & …may your dm slider come through and may V he not be married yet and may he have compatible energy with you.”

ay_pilot_one wrote: “My Message still dey 1 particular Lady’s DM since 2015, … She no gree reply.”

