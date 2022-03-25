Court sentences Lagos socialite, Ms Ogbulu to 27 months in prison for distributing petrol as souvenir

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

On Friday, Ms. Ogbulu, a Lagos socialite was sentenced by a Lagos Mobile Court sitting at the State Task Office in Oshodi.

Ms. Ogbulu

The prosecution has successfully established the charge against the defendant beyond all reasonable doubts, according to Chief Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare, who delivered the verdict.

The defendant was previously charged on March 14, 2022 with distributing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as a souvenir during her installation party at Havilah Event Centre in Lagos on March 25, 2022.

The prosecutor claimed that the offense violated section 251(1), 168 (1), and 244 of the Lagos State Criminal Law of 2015, as well as Section 195 (2)(b) of the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law of 2017.

In her ruling, Magistrate Ogundare sentenced the defendant to three months imprisonment on the first count with an option of N15,000.

The judge also sentenced her to one-year imprisonment each on counts 2 and 3 with an option of a fine of N500, 000 each.

