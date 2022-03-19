TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Crisis like EndSARS being planned over fuel scarcity in Nigeria – DSS raises alarm

News
By Ezie Innocent

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned of a nefarious plot to incite violence in Nigeria’s north central region.

The Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, issued a statement on Saturday raising the alarm.

The goal, according to the spokesman, was to create an ethno-religious crisis, elicit retaliation, and worsen the political situation.

The sponsors, according to the DSS, have mobilized foot soldiers and held a number of meetings both inside and outside the target areas.

Students, striking lecturers, labor unions, unhappy people, and strategic groupings will be deployed “to exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS”, according to the agency.

This is despite the government’s continued efforts to resolve the concerns, according to Afunanya.

The DSS disclosed it was trailing “the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals”.

The statement warned, “the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order”.

“Those who may wish to go contrary to the law will, however, face the consequences”, it added.

Nigerians were also encouraged to resist persuasions to be used to destroy their own country.

