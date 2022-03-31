TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that award winning singer, Davido Adeleke, and his baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, have clashed again.

This was allegedly confirmed as a peep at their official pages on Instagram shows that they have unfollowed one another.

This comes amidst the feud between Timaya and Ubi Franklin who threw tantrums at one another in a series of Instagram exchanges.

Davido, however, at some point joined the heated saga by taking sides with Timaya in a tweet snapshot where he referred to Ubi Franklin as ‘our nanny.’

Aside from the nanny issue, O.B.O and the mother of one are yet to reach a compromise on Chioma’s alleged new lover and the tattoo of his name on her body.

