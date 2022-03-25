Davido breaks silence as photos of Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover surfaces

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has sparked reactions with his recent post on Instagram.

The ace singer penned down a short message shortly after photos of his third baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland’s alleged new lover, surface online.

IG gossip blog, Cutie__juls had released videos and photos which hinted at the fact that the mother of the crooner’s son has found love again after her relationship with Davido appeared shaky and unclear.

OBO who took to his Instagram stories to share a cryptic note avowed that there is nothing hidden under the sun.

“There’s nothing hidden under the sun,” he wrote.

Reacting, Adebayo wrote,

“Yes o. Nothing is hidden under the sun. Chioma enjoy yourself jor”

See screenshot below: