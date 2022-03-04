Davido sells out 02 Arena for his upcoming concert in London

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido, has reportedly sold out all the tickets for his concert at the 02 Arena, London.

The award winning singer, is having his London concert at the 02 Arena, on the 5th of March 2022, and he has reportedly sold out all tickets for his show.

Taking to his insta story, Davido shared screenshots of his sold out show tickets which was posted on Twitter by 02 Arena.

He also shared a screenshot indicating that all tickets for his concert has been sold out, however there is possiblity for more tickets to be rolled out.

Davido’s concert has been the talk of town lately, as the singer did something strategic ahead of his concert. He flew in his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland and their son, Ifeanyi, into London with his private jet.

The singer also flew into London, his driver and chef with his private jet, ahead of his concert at the 02 Arena.

Recall that actor Uche Maduagwu earlier tackled him for allegedly using his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland to sell his tickets.

Due to his recent benevolence towards Chioma, Uche stated that Davido should not use Chioma to sell his concert tickets.

