TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she…

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has been applauded over his public display of love towards his babymama, Chioma.

Reports Gathered that the singer sent private jet to pick up his babymama, Chioma and his son, Ifeanyi so they can attend his show in London.

READ ALSO

Wizkid reacts to rumor of attending Davido’s show in…

“Stop using Chioma to promote your concert”–…

This is coming shortly after Davido melted hearts with his compliment to Chioma on her Instagram page.

Chioma had shared a video of herself showing off her cooking skills on her official page, and Davido left a comment which sparked reactions.

Davido in his complimentary message referred to the mother of one as the greatest chef, and Chioma in her response, thanked him for the appraisal.

Watch video of Chef Chi and her son Ifeanyi onboard the private jet below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“The world’s greatest chef” – Davido hails his babymama, Chioma

Lady narrates how her mother-in-law maltreated her because she didn’t marry as a…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

ChaCha Eke’s 8-year-old daughter, Kamara melts hearts with her cultural dance…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I will decide to go through pregnancy and society will not allow me wear…

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

“I now accept fuel and fuel money” – Actress Chinonso Arubayi…

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

FG grants permission to extradite Abba Kyari to U.S.

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

My husband put a dry stick in my VeeJ, poured battery water in my mouth –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More