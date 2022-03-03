Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show (Video)

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke has been applauded over his public display of love towards his babymama, Chioma.

Reports Gathered that the singer sent private jet to pick up his babymama, Chioma and his son, Ifeanyi so they can attend his show in London.

This is coming shortly after Davido melted hearts with his compliment to Chioma on her Instagram page.

Chioma had shared a video of herself showing off her cooking skills on her official page, and Davido left a comment which sparked reactions.

Davido in his complimentary message referred to the mother of one as the greatest chef, and Chioma in her response, thanked him for the appraisal.

Watch video of Chef Chi and her son Ifeanyi onboard the private jet below,