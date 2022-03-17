TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange…

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Lady in pain as she reveals why a hotel refused to employ her

Davido’s aide, Santus hails him for gifting him a diamond chain worth over N12m

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been hailed massively on social media over his expensive gift to aide, Sanctus.

The father of three who is well known for his generosity to staff, fans and family, has not ceased to amaze his fans on social media.

READ ALSO

Reactions as the amount Davido paid for his Lamborghini…

“If you have your own N20million, use it how you…

This time around, he gifted his aide known as Santus a diamond chain worth 30,000 US dollars which is a little over 12 million Nigerian Naira.

Santus took to his Instagram page to show off the piece of jewelry and thanked the singer for the generous gift.

He shared a video of the moment Davido wore the chain on his neck and wrote, “God bless you boss, I really appreciate”.

Watch the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange experience after…

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Lady in pain as she reveals why a hotel refused to employ her

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Lady narrates how a caterer was forced to cook and fry human meat for guests

Man narrates encounter with ‘religious’ people who prayed loudly on…

When a man leaves a toxic relationship, they say he isn’t a man –…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

People who have nothing are always the trolls – Yul Edochie

Nigerian couple welcome twins after 18 years of waiting

Davido’s aide, Santus hails him for gifting him a diamond chain worth over N12m

Skit makers, Twinz Love, rejoice as they acquire multi-million naira house

“I have an irresistible urge to sleep with my child” – Man laments over…

Reactions as the amount Davido paid for his Lamborghini clearance, leaks

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More