Davido’s aide, Santus hails him for gifting him a diamond chain worth over N12m

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been hailed massively on social media over his expensive gift to aide, Sanctus.

The father of three who is well known for his generosity to staff, fans and family, has not ceased to amaze his fans on social media.

This time around, he gifted his aide known as Santus a diamond chain worth 30,000 US dollars which is a little over 12 million Nigerian Naira.

Santus took to his Instagram page to show off the piece of jewelry and thanked the singer for the generous gift.

He shared a video of the moment Davido wore the chain on his neck and wrote, “God bless you boss, I really appreciate”.

Watch the video below,