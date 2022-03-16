TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has slammed those asking her to stay off social media following the crisis in her marriage.

Recall, days ago, her husband, Justin Dean broke the news that his marriage to Korra has ended as he can no longer tolerate her behavior anymore.

According to Justin, his wife is a narcissist who doesn’t feel the need to apologize after hurting others. He also alleged that she cheated on him during the marriage, while referring to her private as a club.

However, hours ago, his unbothered wife, Korra shared a dance video and Nigerians dragged her over the video as they insisted that she stays off social media.

This provoked the mother of two who quickly lashed at them for telling her what to do with her life. According to Korra, she makes money from social media and would not leave social media for any reason.

Watch video below,

