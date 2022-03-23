Don’t allow anybody tension you, just hustle your hustle – Rudeboy advises

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

When you compare your level of living to the ones you see online on social media, you can easily become worried or even believe you are doing nothing, and Rudeboy, knowing how some can be, has encouraged you not to get uptight by them.

Rudeboy

There’s social media life and the real-life of most of the individuals we envy on social media, and Rudeboy has been gracious enough to remind us not to get tense by what we see on social media and to hustle the proper way.

Making it the proper way or hustling the small way and making it in life is typically the greatest method, but some individuals are tense by what they see online and in the hunt to make it fast in life.

Therefore, take Rudeboy’s advice and hustle your own hustle the proper way, rather than letting the achievement or success of others on social media, particularly on Instagram, pressure you into doing things you’ll regret later.

Here is a screenshot of his post;

