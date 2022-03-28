TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Controversial talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has called out comedian, Bovi, for making a joke about him and his kids while hosting the Headies in 2021.

Sharing a video of Will Smith getting violent with a comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada, Ubi Franklin said,

“This is the way now, you yab me we get on it straight. Or you yab me and I yab you with receipts of the things the world don’t know right on my page here and we will go anywhere you want from there. Comedy should not be used as a decoy to disrespect people on National TV.

BOVI, you did this at last year’s “Headies” and I sent your friends and close alleys to warn you, Do not try it again. I am struggling with stuff and trying to put myself together and you go on live TV to talk about my kids? BOVI? Until next time. Thank you.” He wrote.

