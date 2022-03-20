Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca Ojukwu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Ms. Ebelechukwu Obiano has spoken out about her altercation with Ms. Bianca Ojukwu at Charles Soludo’s inauguration as governor of Anambra State.

Mrs. Ebele Obiano

When asked about the event that was held on March 17, Ebele revealed she left her seat to greet Bianca, but the latter slapped her.

According to Ebele Obiano’s spokesperson, Chidiebele Obika, the wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly conversation only to be slapped and pushed by her.

Bianca Ojukwu

She wondered what had caused “so much anger and hate” in a former diplomat that she couldn’t “manage herself in public.”

Mrs. Obiano claimed that she didn’t bother returning the slap, instead, she walked away.

