Elderly man sparks uproar with his cozy video with younger lady (Video)

An elderly man and a younger lady have sparked reactions on social media after a video of themselves getting cozy with each other, surfaced.

In the shirt video making the rounds online, the elderly man was spotted having fun with the younger lady alleged to be his lover.

In the viral video, the love birds who were vibing to Fireboy’s hit track, Airplane Mode, were seen cuddling, with the man attempting to lick the ear of his alleged younger partner at one point.

The video generated varying reactions from social media users. See some comments below,

@phemmypoko, “Love wins with 30 billion for the Akant. 😂😂”.

@x0x3ve4u, “They seem genuinely in love and happy though. Who are we to judge?”

@cheerful_unusual, “Crazy things are really happening.”

Watch video below,