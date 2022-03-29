Five UNIUYO students arrested over their landlord’s missing plantain

After their land lord’s plantain went missing, five university of Uyo students were arrested.

The students were detained in the early hours of Tuesday, March 29 at the request of their land lord, according to sources.

However, Saviour Udoh, a businessman, has disclosed that the students’ bail has been granted.

The businessman said:

“I’ve succeeded in securing BAIL as thier SURETY for the five (5) students of the University of Uyo who were arrested earlier this morning by thier landlord. I want to specially thank the Dean students affairs, University of Uyo for his swift response, the SUG president & vice for thier support, presence and solicitations too.”

