“From side chick to second wife” – Talent manager Kara, tackles actress Mercy Aigbe

Popular talent manager, Kara, has tackled actress Mercy Aigbe, over her marriage to Ibaka tv boss, Kazim Adeoti. She berated her for graduating from being his side chick to second wife.

Kara

Kara in a series of post on her insta story, stated that the actress has no values or morals for getting married to a married man who already has four children.

She stated that owing to the muslim tradition, the same way Kazim married mercy as his second wife, he would marry another woman as his third wife.

Speaking further she noted that the actress who have a daughter is laying a bad example for her daughter, as she sees her as a role model.

The seemingly aggreived talent manager added that a side chick will snatch Kazim from Mercy Aigbe and she should not come to social media and complain when it happens.

See below,