Frustrated mother seen publicly delivering son from spirit of stubbornness (Video)

A mother, apparently fed up with her son’s stubbornness, has gone to great lengths to rid him of the spirits that are causing him to go astray.

The mother was spotted holding her son’s collar, shouting on top of her voice, casting out demonic spirits she says are stuck in the boy’s head.

She screamed repeatedly for fire to consume the demons who were leading the young boy astray.

See netizens reactions:

meraowili wrote: “E good say she pray o…

if tosay she use that frustration and annoyance beat am…e for bad gann”

sandypreneur wrote: “She had to scream! That woman is tired of his stubbornness”

joelilyofficial wrote: “Our African mothers Wen d remember how d carry u for 9months hmmmmmmmmm Don’t worry u will hear something by fire by force”