“Funny how men dey dress as women because of money” – Rapper Erigga

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has lamented about how men dress like women inorder to make money.

Errigga

It is now a common practice among Nigerian men, whereby some male folks crossdress inorder to make money. There are a number of Nigerian crossdressers who are celebrities i.e James Brown, Bobrisky among others.

These male folks dress like women and make money from it. This seems unrighteous to Erigga who took to Twitter and expressed his resentment.

Erigga described crossdressing as funny because it is a money making strategy. He added that men who crossdress are not ready to accept their sexuality.

His words,

“Funny how men dey dress as women because of money ?



Guess we are not ready for this convo sha”

See below,