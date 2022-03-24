“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams DJ Cuppy, she responds

Cuppy, who has built a great bond with her dogs is well-known for referring to them as her sons, which clearly irritates one netizen.

The man wrote to the award-winning DJ, advising her:

“@cuppymusic

why don’t you just find a guy that’ll impregnate you then calling those pets your kids???…being a single mom isn’t a bad thing.”

She responded by sharing some emojis that reflected her feelings.

See the exchange below:

In other news , A woman is in great pain after learning that her husband married her as a result of a bet he made with his friends.

The woman, who claimed to be a virgin until the night of her wedding, said she thought keeping herself for her husband was the ultimate trophy, but she had no idea it was just a game to her hubby.