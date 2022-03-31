“Get you a man that spoils you” – Rosy Meurer writes as she displays shopping bags while on vacation in Spain

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer has taken to Instagram to dish out an advice to single ladies who are willing to be in a relationship.

The actress, her husband Olakunle Churchill, and their son King Churchill are on vacation in Madrid, Spain.

The mother-of-one took to her social media page to make a public service announcement that she’s been “shopping, shopping, shopping” and hasn’t done anything fun since she arrived.

Sharing photos of shopping bags, she advised her followers, writing: “Get you a man that spoils you.”

Rosy Meurer and her husband, Olakunle Churchill trended massively on social media after they got into an intimate relationship with each other.

While some dragged Rosy Meurer for allegedly snatching Churchill from Tonto Dikeh, others blessed their union.