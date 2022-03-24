TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A skin care therapist, Dorathy Osaronu, also known as Duchess of Onne, has shared her heartwarming love story to BBC News Pidgin.

Dorathy narrated how she was ridiculed by people because of her disability, and how people told her to her face that she’d never be able to get a man to call her own.

Fortunately for Dorathy, her story changed after God sent her a good husband who loves her for who she is and has shamed the naysayers who never thought she would be able to find true love.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, the Port-Harcourt based skin care therapist revealed that her wedding day was the happiest day of her life, as she was filled with so much joy that she danced till her body started aching.

Watch her lovely story shared by BBC News Pidgin

