“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone in the bush after being left behind (video)

By Ezie Innocent

On social media, a video portraying a heartbreaking moment when a Nigerian soldier cried out in terror as his colleagues fled and left him alone in the forest has elicited sympathetic responses.

The soldier can be heard praying to God to save his life in the footage.

The distressed soldier prayed as he kept glancing around;

“I have suffered a lot, God please save my life, I am here alone in the bush. The remaining soldiers have ran and left me, God please save me.”

Read some reactions;

On Instagram, @ella_beautyy_y_ wrote: “Nah wah ooo,government are just using people’s children to play games,God protect you “

@berryoorganicskincare93: “God will protect you AAAA no evil eyes in the bush will see your back in Jesus name A.”

@Vett: “Off your clothes now and save yourself man.”

Watch The Video Below

