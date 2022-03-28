‘Her kayamata couldn’t keep her husband, ‘ Jamura mocked as side chick snatches her husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Despite being a Kayamata seller, Aphrodisiac dealer Jaruma has been criticized on social media for her failure to maintain her husband.

 

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, has been providing ladies and her clients with numerous love and s3kz enhancers that allow them to trap other men and keep them glued to them at all times.

However, it comes as a surprise that, despite her wealth and expertise, Jaruma was unable to keep her husband, who she lost to the preying claws of her husband’s side chick.

Jasmine Queen, Jaruma’s husband alleged side chick, took to social media to write a sweet statement proclaiming her love for him and showering him with accolades.

Reacting to this, Nigerians laughed at Jaruma for losing her husband to another lady who was probably better at Kayamata matters than her.

She wrote:

‘Thanks love, I really do appreciate you in my life. My light. so handsome, my extremely hardworking man, so smart, knowledgeable and God-fearing. You never slack. You always put in 100%. I am thankful for you always.’

See some reactions below;

adexbee wrote: Kayanmata in da mud oooooo

md_mzdupsonia_ wrote: Dem don collect Kayamata seller husband hmmm hmmm hmmm Oppr oo

eduhandsome wrote: Her kenyamatta couldn’t keep her man. Mumu woman

aelohor19 wrote: Kayamata seller kayamata nor fit keep husband

See screenshot below;

