“Her love for me is scary” – Tuface Idibia opens up about his wife, Annie

Tuface Idibia, a popular Nigerian singer, recently described his wife’s love for him as “scary.”

His wife’s love for him is “scary,” according to the father of nine, since she (Annie) loves him so much that she will burn herself to keep him warm.

During a conversation with South African media personality Khanyi Mbau on the popular reality show “Young, Famous, and African,” the “African Queen” crooner revealed this.

Khanyi Mbau, concerned about Annie’s emotionally shattered marriage, drew 2face Idibia aside to speak with him shortly before they repeated their vows.

“I have grown to love your wife so much and she is crazy but as time went on, i got to understand her….do you know how much she loves you? She will burn herself to keep you warm…” “Of course!” The father of seven agreed with the host. He added, “yes it is scary… I feel it, she shows it even more than I do…it is scary sometimes.”

Then, Khanyi cut in saying;

“like the pyscho it is crazy.”

2face Idibia said,