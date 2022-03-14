TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“He’s innocent” – Mother of baby allegedly found in dispatch rider’s delivery box, speaks (video)

By Shalom

A dispatch rider who was recently accused of kidnapping and hiding a baby in his courier box has been exonerated by the baby’s mother.

In a bid to clear her company’s name, the owner of the logistics business made a video alongside the child’s mother who stated that the dispatch rider is the child’s uncle.

According to the baby’s alleged mother, the video showing when he was publicly humiliated after they found the baby in his box, is false.

She stated that the dispatch rider is innocent and she was the one who personally handed the baby to him because she trusts him very well as the baby’s uncle.

“He’s innocent, I gave him the baby myself because I trust him. He is the baby’s uncle”, the mother stated.

Watch video below,

