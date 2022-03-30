TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How 8 passengers were kidnapped in Abuja-Lagos bus – Survivor reveals as she recounts ordeal

News
By Ezie Innocent

The Abuja-Lagos bus was attacked by armed men, and eight passengers were kidnapped, according to a survivor.

They were traveling from Abuja to Lagos when armed men arrived out of nowhere and shot at the commercial bus’s tyres, according to the social media user.

The driver abruptly came to a halt, and each passenger bolted in different directions, some of them were shot in the leg.

She dashed into the bush and was rescued along with three others.

The other passengers, she claimed, were kidnapped by the bandits.

She went on to say that she arrived in Lagos at 2 a.m. the next day.

In other news, On social media, a video portraying a heartbreaking moment when a Nigerian soldier cried out in terror as his colleagues fled and left him alone in the forest has elicited sympathetic responses.

