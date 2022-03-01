“How is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock” — Actress Mercy Aigbe laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe , has lamented about the heavy gridlock in Lagos. The heavy gridlock made her question how someone can be productive after wasting time in traffic.

Mercy Aigbe

Heavy gridlock is a menace in Lagos state and Lagosians seemingly adjust to this. This however affects businesses and business owners and Mercy Aigbe is not left out.

The actress and business owner, took to her Instagram page and lamented about the gridlock in Lagos. She questioned how someone is expected to be productive after wasting time in gridlock.

In the now deleted post, she lamented about fuel scarcity, unstable power supply and bad road.

How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in Lagos gridlock!

Nigeria is frustrating jare! No fuel, NO Power, No good road, the list is long!!! I Mean nothing! Nothing!”f

