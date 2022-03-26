TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife, whom he met when she was a minor (video)

By Ezie Innocent

People are talking about a Nigerian man and his young wife’s unique love story on social media.

The young man took part in a viral TikTok challenge, demonstrating how he met his wife when she was a minor and how she has developed into a lovely woman and, most importantly, his wife.

The man hailed his wife as his best friend as they shared a gorgeous before and after slideshow of themselves.

Reacting to the video an Instagram user
@nikkydaves wrote, “Child abuse !! Child abuse !! So since she was underage he has been grooming/nursing her for marriage”.

@thesaviour_oftheparty, “Like dis guy Legit got this girl since she was a child, nurtured her, waited till she grew and married her??? Ah! Northerners are really part of NIGERIA’S BIGGEST PROBLEM.”

@the_3k_shop,” He has loved her since when she was a child and waited for her to become an adult before marrying her and I don’t know if that is a good thing or a bad thing but then she looks happy and i am glad about that 😍”.

@iamnnedimma, “Regina no do pass this one”.

@chiskyetc, “In sane country he would be in a sex offender list but in one religion in many countries it is ordained by their “chukwuabiama”

