‘Hunger show me shege’ – Man says after meeting his ex with her boyfriend who bought him lunch

By Ezie Innocent

A young man named Alinwa Kingsley stated that he ran across his ex and her boyfriend and that they offered him lunch.

He made the announcement on the microblogging site Twitter, claiming that he ate the food guiltlessly because he was hungry. He had earlier announced that he was looking for work in a tweet.
Kingsley shared a photo of himself eating a plate of food and taking a bottle of soft drink from his girlfriend’s boyfriend.

He wrote; ”I saw my ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend today, they bought food for me and I ate it unashamed 😪. Hunger been dey show me shege 😔”

See some of the responses received on social media below;

Oluwatayo Rhoda wrote; God forbid 😔, people like dz are meant to be beheaded, u don’t have Shame. Same way Isaac brother sold his birthright because of food.
Food has killed alot of people, because u are hungry u collected food from who u ain’t suppose too. Look at d way he’s eating sef like Ruminate

Ehis wrote; You get mind o , what if na Baba instructions dem dey follow ? Baba: who would you like to use for sacrifice now ?
Your ex: I fit use my ex ?
Your ex bf : babe, is it that one that likes food ?
Your ex: yes, we will buy him food an give him fanta to step down .

