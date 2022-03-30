Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid was locked outside at night (Video)

Some good Samaritans have cried out on social media after a househelp was found crying outside in the middle of the night.

When she was asked, the young girl who was already in tears, said she was locked outside in the cold by her guardian.

Locals who saw the girl named Blessing crying at about 12:18am banged on the gate of the compound where she lives in Asaba, Delta state.

The husband, identified as Gabriel, came out and said he had no idea their maid was outside.

He explained that when he asked his wife about their help, she said she has no idea where she was, so he assumed she was sleeping inside.

Crying, the maid revealed that even when her madam came out to change over, she saw her outside but went back inside and locked her outside.

The husband added that his wife sent out Blessing to sell drinks for her then locked her out when she came back.

“She hasn’t given her food since morning o,” he added.

“Nancy Nwaka,” is her name, the husband told the locals and asked them to do whatever they want about his wife’s action.

As the husband returned to his compound, the locals promised to return with welfare officials in the morning.